DELMARVA - Trees could be seen uprooted and lying on the ground after severe thunderstorms rolled through Delmarva Saturday night.
The Carlisle Fire Company, which serves Milford, says trees were knocked down on Hammond Drive, hitting houses and power lines.
"Based on observation and additional calls to 911, it was determined that the southeastern side of Milford was significantly impacted from the severe weather," the fire company wrote on Facebook. "As a result of the storm impacted damage, several residents were left without electricity and other valuable resources."
A city-wide power outage was reported in Milford as well.
The Salisbury Fire Department shared photos of some of the damage on Facebook. The agency says it was experiencing an elevated call volume during the weather event.
Some photos show a large tree that had fallen over onto a house. The branches can be seen coming through the insulation and ceiling.
No injuries were reported in any of the storms.