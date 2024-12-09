MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash near Millsboro that claimed the life of 79-year-old Barbara Hageman and left one man seriously hurt.
The crash occurred on Dec. 6 at around 5:56 p.m. when a Ram Promaster driving west on Coolspring Road failed to stop at the Harbeson Road intersection, according to police. The Promaster struck the driver’s side of a southbound Nissan Sentra on Harbeson Road. Debris from the crash hit a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing minor damage.
The driver of the Nissan, an 86-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Hageman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was also taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The driver of the Promaster, a 29-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, suffered minor injuries but declined hospital treatment. The Jeep's driver, a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, Delaware, was not hurt.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266 or provide tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit offers resources and support for victims and their families through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).