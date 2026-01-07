DOVER, Del. - The State of Delaware has released a practical guide to reduce emissions, strengthen resilience, and secure a safer future for Delaware called the 2025 Climate Action Plan.
It is the first plan since Delaware enacted the Climate Change Solutions Act in 2023. The first Climate Action Plan was issued in November 2021.
The 2025 Plan outlines climate risks and future scenarios, highlights recent progress, discusses workforce needs, and directs an all-of-government approach to responding to climate change.
According to DNREC secretary Greg Patterson, the plan is flexible.
“Actions may change over time based on increased understanding of climate impacts, technology advancements, and stakeholder input,” said Patterson. “While DNREC plays a leading role in implementing the Plan, no single policy or agency can solve this issue alone. It will take all of us working together.”
Gov. Meyer and DNREC Secretary Patterson emphasizes climate change is a shared challenge that affects the health, safety, economy, and more.
“Our Climate Action Plan puts people first by protecting clean air and water for every Delawarean, creating good-paying clean energy jobs, and making our communities safer and more equitable," said Gov. Meyer.