REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - News of the reported capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro sparked emotional reactions in the local Venezuelan-American community on Saturday, including at a the Doggie Style restaurant owned by Javier Quereguan.
Quereguan said he was overjoyed when he heard the news, calling it a moment he has waited for “for years.” A native of Venezuela, Quereguan left the country as a teenager and later settled permanently in the United States. He said the national developments give him hope that an end may be near to what he described as a dictatorship that has caused widespread suffering.
“Then Maduro took over and some people thought that we was never going to get away from that concept of life. And, now it's come to reality. So, a lot of people are happy today,” Quereguan said.
Now a grandfather, he said the news raises the possibility of one day bringing his grandchildren to Venezuela for the first time.
Quereguan said he would not feel safe returning immediately, but believes conditions will improve once the situation stabilizes. He says he looks forward to eventually returning to Venezuela and visiting some of his family he hasn't seen in decades.