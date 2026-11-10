DELMARVA - Communities across the region are planning ceremonies and events Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Events include memorial ceremonies, patriotic performances and community gatherings recognizing those who have served in the U.S. military. Here is a look at Veterans Day events scheduled throughout the area.
Lewes
Flags for Heroes Ceremony
The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club is holding its Flags for Heroes event at Cape Henlopen High School at 11 a.m.
The initiative allows participants to sponsor flags and proceeds support the rotary club's community programs, scholarships and nonprofit initiatives.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway
American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony
American Legion William T. Spooner Post 17 is scheduled to hold a Veterans Day ceremony recognizing military service members and veterans.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: American Legion Post 17, 113 American Legion Road
Rehoboth Beach
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Bandstand
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 is scheduled to host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The ceremony will recognize veterans and their families. An open house is scheduled to follow at the VFW post from noon to 2 p.m.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, 1 Rehoboth Ave.
Open house: Noon to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 7447, 101 State Road
Milton
Milton Veterans Day Ceremony
The Milton Lions Club is scheduled to hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the Milton Cemetery flagpole. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to Goshen United Methodist Church.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Milton Cemetery, Union Road
Rain location: Goshen United Methodist Church
Ocean View
VFW Veterans Day Ceremony
VFW Mason-Dixon Post 7234 is scheduled to hold a Veterans Day observance in Ocean View.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way
Millsboro
Sussex AMVETS Veterans Day Ceremony
Sussex AMVETS Post 2 is scheduled to hold a Veterans Day ceremony at its Long Neck location.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Sussex AMVETS Post 2, 32592 Long Neck Road
Ocean Pines
Worcester County Veterans Memorial Ceremony
The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The ceremony will include patriotic music and a salute to all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
This year's keynote speaker is Michelle Winemiller, a former U.S. Air Force technical sergeant who served from 1992 to 2004. Winemiller currently serves on the foundation's board of directors.
Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Worcester County Veterans Memorial
Rain location: Ocean Pines Community Center
Ocean City
American Legion Veterans Day
Synepuxent American Legion Post 166 is scheduled to hold a Veterans Day celebration in Ocean City.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave.