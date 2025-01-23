MILLSBORO, Del. - Veterans gathered Thursday at American Legion Post 28 for a packed veterans claims clinic, aimed at connecting them with valuable health and financial benefits available through the state of Delaware.
The event, organized by local veterans' groups and Veteran Affairs, featured a presentation by Kim Butler, a representative from the Wilmington VA, who discussed services ranging from a planned micro-hospital to other healthcare and financial support options.
“This meeting was one of the most positive meetings that have occurred, and I’ve been studying this issue for ten years,” said one veteran, highlighting the event’s significance.
Butler emphasized the clinic's goal of fostering trust between veterans and the VA, saying, "Hopefully, it helps us form deeper bonds with the community."
Veterans at the clinic praised the camaraderie and support they receive through the organizations supporting them.
"A lot of outreach is done through groups that already have veterans," Patrick Moonen, a veteran, noted.
While the event was seen as a success, some veterans voiced concerns about the state's funding for veterans’ services.
“Delaware receives the least amount of funding for veterans' support, and it affects both the veterans and the state’s economy,” Moonen said.
The clinic wrapped up with veterans having the chance to meet with VA officials and learn about their benefits.