OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation held its 19th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament Sept. 16 at Ocean Pines Golf Club, according to the Ocean Pines Association.
According to the association, the tournament raises money for an educational outreach program that brings Worcester County fifth graders to the Veterans Memorial to learn about veterans, U.S. history, conflicts, and flag history and protocol.
The Ocean Pines Association said 128 golfers participated this year, with breakfast and lunch provided by Touch of Italy.
The association also recognized the tournament’s sponsors, players, golf club staff and volunteer Golf Committee for their work.
Tournament winners included Ray Wankmiller, Mike Wankmiller, Jay Hall and Richard Trostle, who took first place overall. Donnie Berkey, Vernon Karst, Kenton Yoder and Brandon Fierman placed second, while Mike Mason, Darin Stuiber, Jim Terry and Art Henshaw placed third.
The tournament also included separate mixed and ladies’ flights, along with closest-to-the-pin, closest-to-the-line and putting contests.