Victoria Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the CoastTV news team in July 2026. Her areas of interest span race, community, and criminal justice, centered in a belief that journalism has the power to uplift marginalized voices.
Victoria graduated from American University in the spring of 2026, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Race, Politics, and Justice. During her time at American, she was awarded the Wendy Rieger Memorial Scholarship as well as nominated for a student Emmy, for her documentary “Generation Waiting.”
Before joining the CoastTV newsroom, Victoria completed two back-to-back internships at NBC4 and T44 Washington on their digital and news team. She’s covered Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from ICE detainment, the 50th U.S. Marine Corps Marathon, the 2025 Virginia State Elections, and various other historical stories.
Outside of the newsroom, Victoria loves spending time with her French Bulldog, Luma. Together, they enjoy exploring the Eastern Shore and running many of its beautiful trails.
For story ideas, you can contact her at vrivera@drapermedia.com.