LEWES, Del. - Village Volunteers and the Lewes Public Library will hold the first event in their new panel series, Thriving Together: Empowered Aging, Enriching Community, on Friday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lewes Public Library.
The inaugural panel discussion will focus on health and wellness, featuring local experts addressing fitness, nutrition, mindset, community connection and safe aging at home. The panel runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by networking and information tables from local organizations.
Panelists include:
Jennifer Heald, NASM certified personal trainer, corrective exercise and senior fitness specialist
Carmel Monfiletto, MS, RD, LDN, CDCES, CPT, diabetes management/medical nutrition therapy, Beebe Healthcare
Steuart Martens, board-certified health coach
Susan Elliot, Lewes Senior Activity Center
Debra Mikiten, Wayfinder Solutions
Kathryn Cieniewicz, PT, MSPT, CAPS, CEAC, owner and team physical therapist, Aging in Place Specialists
The panel series will continue with future topics, including financial, legal and advocacy issues, tentatively planned for January 2026.
The event is free but requires registration on the library’s website.