PRINCESS ANNE, Md -A man and woman from Virginia were arrested following an alleged road rage attack involving a gun Thursday afternoon in Somerset County, according to Maryland State Police troopers.
The accused are Kiana Chandler, 31, and Rendell Chandler, 31, both of Painter, Virginia. Kiana Chandler was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Rendell Chandler was charged with having a handgun in a car.
Both were taken into police custody and transported to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack for processing before being seen by a district court commissioner. Kiana Chandler, the driver of a blue Volkswagen, was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. Rendell Chandler, a passenger, was released on his own recognizance.
Shortly before 2:20 p.m. Feb. 7, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to southbound Route 13, south of Revells Neck Road, for a reported road rage attack involving a firearm. The victim, who is not being identified, called 9-1-1 to report what happened.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was driving in lane one on southbound Route 13 and came up behind a blue Volkswagen with Virginia license plates. The victim told troopers the driver of the Volkswagen brake-checked him. When the victim moved into lane two to pass, the driver of the Volkswagen pointed a gun at him. No one was hurt.
Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack, along with Pocomoke City Police Department officers, located the Volkswagen shortly afterward and conducted a high-risk traffic stop just before the Virginia state line. A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine was found in the car. Both occupants were taken into police custody.
Anyone who witnessed the road rage attack is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential. Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division continue the investigation.