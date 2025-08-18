WILMINGTON, Del. - Former Delaware Governor and U.S. Congressman Mike Castle will be laid to rest this week.
According to Chandler Funeral Home, a visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Chandler Funeral Home located at 2506 Concord Pike in Wilmington. Overflow parking will be available at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church on Sharpley Road.
The following day, a Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled. That will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church on Old Church Road. A Celebration of Life for Castle will be held after the mass at the Wilmington Country Club. Burial will be private.
Castle's legacy stretches from Wilmington’s Tower Hill School to the U.S. Capitol, with a political career that included serving as Delaware’s deputy attorney general, state legislator, lieutenant governor, governor, and a nine-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives. His death marks the end of a public service career that shaped Delaware’s political and legislative landscape for generations.
As governor, Castle became a key figure in national welfare reform efforts, serving as lead governor on the issue for the National Governors Association. He also pushed to expand cancer and diabetes screenings across the state, laying groundwork for health initiatives that remain today.
In 1992, Castle was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until 2011. He was known for his moderate Republican stance and bipartisan work, particularly on the Financial Services Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee.
Outside politics, Castle once owned the iconic Bottle and Cork bar and concert venue in Dewey Beach, a coastal landmark known to many locals and visitors.
Castle’s political career ended in 2010 after he was defeated in the Republican Senate primary by Christine O'Donnell, a Tea Party candidate. The seat, previously held by Joe Biden, had been vacated when Biden became vice president in 2009. Current Senator Chris Coons went on to win that seat, which he holds to this day.
Throughout his career, Castle earned respect across party lines for his calm demeanor, thoughtful legislation and commitment to public service.