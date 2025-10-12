Flood evacuations

The mayor of Bowers has issued a voluntary evacuation for people living in the Town of Bowers east of Whitwells Delight Road due to a threat of coastal flooding.

BOWERS, Del. — The mayor of Bowers has issued a voluntary evacuation for people living in the Town of Bowers east of Whitwells Delight Road due to a threat of coastal flooding.

The town says an emergency alert was sent to phones in the area through the public alerts system, advising people to leave low-lying areas as a precaution.

A reception center has been set up at the Magnolia Fire House at 2 North Main Street, Magnolia, DE 19962. People evacuating from Bowers can go there for shelter until further notice.

The voluntary evacuation comes amid rising concerns about flooding tied to ongoing high tides and a coastal storm system moving through the region.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you