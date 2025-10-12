Voluntary evacuation issued in Bowers Beach
- Madeleine Overturf
Madeleine Overturf
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Madeleine Overturf
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Iconic Lewes Diner & Pizzeria announces close, Hopkins Dairy Farm expected to take its place
-
UPDATE: Delaware State Police identify victim of deadly Magnolia shooting
-
Georgetown woman charged after gun displayed in road rage confrontation
-
Bypassing the bypass? Some trucks still driving through downtown Millsboro
-
Delaware’s new law limiting excessive dog barking takes effect