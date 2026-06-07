Volunteer baker makes dream cakes for Lewes siblings

LEWES, Del. - Local volunteer baker Chelsea Boog of Delmar, Maryland recently delivered two custom celebration cakes through the nonprofit Icing Smiles for Lewes-area siblings Aiden and Aurora Graham during a birthday celebration at Shell We Bounce.
Six-year-old Aurora received a K-pop-themed dream cake (right), while her brother Aiden, 9, received a hockey-themed cake created especially for the celebration (left).
According to the nonprofit, Boog, owner of Chelsea’s Creative Confections and marketing director for Icing Smiles, has volunteered as a “Sugar Angel” baker since 2013. The deliveries marked her ninth and 10th dream cakes created for families served by the nonprofit.
Icing Smiles provides custom celebration cakes and treats at no cost to families affected by childhood critical illness through a nationwide network of volunteer bakers.
The organization says it also recognizes siblings, helping ensure they feel celebrated and included during difficult times.