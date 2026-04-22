SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - Volunteers gathered at Slaughter Beach on April 22 to celebrate Earth Day by getting outdoors and helping the environment.
Staff from the DuPont Nature Center and DNREC hosted a beach cleanup, inviting people of all ages to take part in the effort to keep the shoreline clean.
Logen and Colvie Gill took time out of their spring break trip to lend a hand.
“If we stop littering now, then we don’t have to deal with the consequences in the future,” said Logen.
Volunteer Jeanine Henderson says her efforts don’t stop when Earth Day ends.
“If we ride our bikes here, I’ll bring a bag with me. If we’re walking, I’ll pick up stuff if I see it,” said Henderson.
DNREC says trash found here isn’t necessarily from Slaughter Beach visitors, as litter from other beaches can wash up in the water. Other Earth Day events happening across Delmarva this week can be found on the CoastTV guide.