DELMARVA - Earth Day may be April 22, but in coastal Delaware and across Maryland, the celebration is stretching well beyond a single day, with cleanups, hikes and hands-on events for those looking to give back to the environment. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:
Cleanups & Volunteer Events
- In Fenwick Island, the Fenwick Island Environmental Committee will host a Bay to Beach Cleanup on April 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Town Hall. Volunteers can pick up supplies, enjoy refreshments and take part in a raffle before heading out. A mini-forest planting will follow at the Faucett-Okie Family Nature Preserve.
- In Ocean City, Beach Heroes-OC continues its April cleanup series with events April 21 and April 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. at locations along the boardwalk and municipal lots.
- Delaware Seashore State Park will hold a Coast to Coast Cleanup on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
- At Slaughter Beach, join Dupont Nature Center staff for a beach cleanup April 22 at 10 a.m.
- In Frankford, join Delaware Wildlands for a volunteer tree planting at Great Cypress Swamp April 25 at 9 a.m. Volunteers must pre-register.
- Trap Pond State Park will host a litter cleanup April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Lums Pond State Park plans an Earth Day cleanup April 25.
Tree Plantings & Habitat Projects
- Bellevue State Park will host a tree-planting event April 22, adding 200 trees as part of a statewide initiative, followed by a pollinator planting April 26.
- Brandywine Creek State Park will offer a habitat hike April 22 and previously scheduled volunteer opportunities focused on pollinators.
Hikes & Outdoor Programs
- Cape Henlopen State Park will host “Dunes or Defense” and an evening hike April 22.
- Auburn Valley State Park will offer guided and self-guided hikes throughout April 22.
- White Clay Creek State Park plans a water quality program April 25.
Special Events & Education
- Brandywine Zoo will host its “Party for the Planet” celebration April 25 with themed activities and keeper talks.
- At the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach, a sneaker recycling initiative is taking place April 24 and 25 at the Seaside location. Donating at least two pairs of shoes gets you a 20 percent discount offer valid at participating stores.
- At the Dupont Nature Center April 22 at 2 p.m., learn about the issue of marine debris in Delaware, and what’s being done about it.
- First State Heritage Park will hold a cemetery cleanup April 22.
- Fox Point State Park will celebrate Earth Day alongside its 30th anniversary April 22.
State officials with the DNREC say many events require advance registration and encourage participants to check with individual parks for details.