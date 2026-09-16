MILLSBORO, Del. - The 41st District Republican primary was not called until early Wednesday morning. With a unofficial margin of just 67 votes, John Atkins came out on top. The former state representative previously represented the district as both a Republican and a Democrat.
His history as a lawmaker also includes legal troubles, including a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault. For some, that history remains a concern.
Christina Montemayor said Atkins’ past legal and political troubles make it difficult for her to trust him.
“I know I’m not perfect. Nobody’s perfect. But how can I trust somebody like that?”
When asked about his legal and political history, Atkins said, “Let the voters decide. Obviously, we won this primary. It’s 10 years ago, and we’re just about done talking about it. My past is my past is my past. And again, we’re closing that chapter and we’re moving on. I think people of the 41st District are sick of hearing about it.”
We also spoke with a man in Millsboro who said Atkins’ past did not affect his view of the candidate. He said he knows Atkins gets things done and believes his work for the district is what matters to him.
On social media, Atkins also attributed turning his life around to his wife, Jennifer, and his faith.
Atkins will now head to the general election, where he will face Democrat Ryan Stuckey, a Dagsboro business owner.