DELAWARE - As dangerously cold weather grips Delaware, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced that warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 30 to provide heated, safe spaces for people in need.
DHSS is urging the public to help share this information and encourage those without heat or shelter to use these resources in a social media post on Jan. 27.
Sussex County Warming Centers:
Anna C. Shipley State Service Center – 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-6700
Thurman Adams State Service Center – 546 South Bradford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 515-3080
Laurel State Service Center – 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-8402
Kent County Warming Centers:
James W. Williams State Service Center – 805 River Rd., Dover, DE 19901
(302) 857-5000
Smyrna State Service Center – 200 South DuPont Blvd., STE 101, Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 514-4500
New Castle County Warming Centers:
Canby Park Office – 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 498-5500
Claymont State Service Center – 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
(302) 792-6505
Churchman’s Corporate Center – 84 Christiana Rd., New Castle, DE 19720
(800) 372-2022