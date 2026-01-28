Thurman Adams State Service Center

DHSS is urging the public to help share this information and encourage those without heat or shelter to use these resources in a social media post on Jan. 27.

DELAWARE - As dangerously cold weather grips Delaware, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced that warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 30 to provide heated, safe spaces for people in need.

Sussex County Warming Centers:

  • Anna C. Shipley State Service Center – 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973
    (302) 628-6700

  • Thurman Adams State Service Center – 546 South Bradford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
    (302) 515-3080

  • Laurel State Service Center – 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, DE 19956
    (302) 875-8402

Kent County Warming Centers:

  • James W. Williams State Service Center – 805 River Rd., Dover, DE 19901
    (302) 857-5000

  • Smyrna State Service Center – 200 South DuPont Blvd., STE 101, Smyrna, DE 19977
    (302) 514-4500

New Castle County Warming Centers:

  • Canby Park Office – 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
    (302) 498-5500

  • Claymont State Service Center – 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
    (302) 792-6505

  • Churchman’s Corporate Center – 84 Christiana Rd., New Castle, DE 19720
    (800) 372-2022

