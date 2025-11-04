Ocean Pines

Some homeowners in Ocean Pines are seeing a jump in their water bills this quarter.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Some homeowners in Ocean Pines are seeing a jump in their water bills this quarter, leaving residents like Frank Schepers wondering what their own invoices will look like.

Schepers hopped in his car to check his mailbox, only to find it empty. “No, nothing. Nothing yet,” he said. He added that if his bill reached $500, he would be concerned. “Yeah, I'd be a little concerned about that. You know, even 450,” he said.

Water bills in Ocean Pines are issued quarterly and help fund both water service and wastewater treatment provided by Worcester County for everyday use, such as running faucets, taking showers, and watering plants. Social media posts show many users reporting higher bills than usual.

Some homeowners, however, say the increases are manageable. Debbie Silance said her bill went up by $30. “That's not bad because of the cost of everything else is going up,” she said.

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino released a statement explaining the higher rates. He said the increase is the result of rising operational costs, new state testing requirements, and necessary maintenance at the aging water facility. According to Bertino, the increase is not due to shortfalls in other service areas, and says Ocean Pines ratepayers are only responsible for their own water and sewer costs.

Bertino also noted that the quarterly bills were sent out late, and says the county has extended the payment grace period.

