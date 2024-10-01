LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Board of Public Works is gearing up for the construction of a new water main, with work set to begin in mid-October.
General Manager Austin Calaman announced that the project, which follows a major water main break in August. The new main will meet all necessary regulations from DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers. The water mains in the town are as old as from the 1950s/60s.
The new line will fully replace the temporary setup currently in place, aiming for completion by the end of the year, though the BPW says a January or February timeline is more likely.