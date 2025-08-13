OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hundreds gathered on the beach behind 37th Street on Wednesday for the 28th annual Surfers Healing event, a one-day surf camp giving children with autism the chance to ride the waves — and make memories to last a lifetime.
Founded in 1996 by professional surfer Izzy Paskowitz, the nonprofit hosts free surf camps across the country. Paskowitz was inspired to start the program after seeing the calming effect surfing had on his son Isaiah, who was diagnosed with autism.
“I saw the change in his behavior,” Paskowitz said. “The water had real therapeutic properties to it.”
The Ocean City event drew more than 250 participants with autism, along with their families, volunteers, and professional surfers who spent the day guiding riders into the waves.
For Shevon Martinez and her son Jalen, who participated for the second year, it’s an experience they look forward to.
“It’s all a brand new experience for him,” Martinez said. “He totally enjoys the waves, the water, and all the volunteers.”
Paskowitz said the program thrives because of community support — from local sponsors to families who bring their children back year after year.
“I love seeing a community come together to support the less fortunate,” he said.
Surfers Healing’s next stop will be in Virginia, where organizers expect more than 450 participants.