MILTON, Del. — Invasive plants are spreading across Wagamons Pond, raising concerns among local residents and prompting state officials to take action.
One of the plants, known as creeping water primrose, has begun to blanket large portions of the pond. Perry Higgs, who represents a group of nearby property owners, says the situation has worsened significantly this year.
“We almost don’t see water,” Higgs said. “We just see this green weed on top of what we know is there below it.”
Higgs and other residents are urging the DNREC to respond quickly. In an email to the community, DNREC said it has a treatment plan in place, including herbicide applications scheduled for the coming weeks. However, the agency warns that it could take several years to achieve a “desirable level of control.”
Creeping water primrose isn’t the only threat. DNREC says the pond is now "dominated by three very difficult to control highly invasive species", including Hydrilla, which for some people is already interfering with recreational activities like kayaking.
Each invasive plant requires a different and complex management approach, DNREC explained in the email.
Despite the pond’s calm appearance from above, for those who live nearby, the invasion is becoming hard to ignore.
“It’s discouraging,” Higgs said.