MILTON, Del. — People who live at the Park Royal Apartments in Milton say they are worried and frustrated after learning Milford Housing Development Corporation plans to demolish the current apartment buildings and replace them with new housing units.
The proposal, scheduled for a public hearing before the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, calls for tearing down four apartment buildings at 501 Palmer St. and constructing four new apartment buildings totaling 32 units.
Becky Hansen, who lives at Park Royal, said many people living at the complex learned about the plans through rumors and a public hearing notice posted on the property.
“For the tenants here, that’s like a slap in the face,” Hansen said. “Oh, here’s your notice. Big yellow sign out front. Figure it out. And they’re not telling us nothing.”
Milford Housing Development Corporation said the redevelopment would create newer apartments with improved living conditions, since the buildings were built in the 1980s. The organization also said it has a relocation plan in place for current tenants during construction, though details have not been finalized because the project is still awaiting preliminary site plan approval. MHDC says it has successfully done projects like this multiple times.
Hansen said uncertainty about relocation has left many people fearful about what comes next.
“But during the meantime, are they going to misplace us and say, ‘Oh hey, you gotta go to Georgetown or hey, you gotta go Milford, hey, you gotta go to Lewes?’” Hansen said. “You gotta uproot. We have no idea.”
She said moving costs and a lack of clear communication have only added to the anxiety.
“This right here is how the government and the state help the population get homeless,” Hansen said.
Another tenant who spoke off camera said the situation has left her depressed and fearful about losing housing.
Hansen said many people living at the complex feel ignored.
“We’re the forgotten ones because we’re poverty, so nobody cares about us,” she said.
Milford Housing Development Corporation said it hopes families currently living at Park Royal will not face additional housing costs and described the project as a long-term investment aimed at improving housing quality in the community. The corporation says they have funding for the project and have been approved for tax credits but have a lot of work ahead before this redevelopment becomes a reality.
The proposal is expected to be discussed during the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tenants said they plan to attend to seek more transparency and answers about the future of the property.