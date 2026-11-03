MARYLAND - Incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has won reelection as Maryland governor according to CBS News.
Moore, a U.S. Army veteran and former nonprofit executive, was first elected governor in 2022, becoming the first Black governor in Maryland history.
Before entering politics, Moore served with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. He later founded BridgeEdU, an organization focused on expanding access to higher education.
Moore also served as CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty.
Since taking office in January 2023, Moore has focused on reducing child poverty, expanding economic opportunities and investing in public education.
According to his campaign website, Moore's administration has supported tax relief for veterans and middle-income families, workforce development initiatives and efforts to attract private investment to Maryland.
Public safety has also been a priority for Moore. His administration has emphasized reducing violent crime, including homicides in Baltimore.
Moore also coordinated the state's response to the March 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Throughout his reelection campaign, Moore has emphasized improving educational outcomes, increasing housing affordability and supporting working families.
His campaign priorities include continuing efforts to reduce childhood poverty, strengthen Maryland's economy, improve public schools and make the state more affordable for residents.