What you can and can't recycle

As you clean up from Christmas, remember not everything can be recycled. 

SALISBURY, Md. — Now that many holiday celebrations are wrapping up, it’s time to deal with the mountain of packaging left behind. The Maryland Department of the Environment is reminding people to recycle smart — and not everything belongs in your bin.

Some wrapping paper is recyclable, but only if it’s plain. Anything with glitter, foil, metallic ink, or decorative embellishments should go in the trash. 

Empty cardboard gift boxes can go in the recycling bin. 

Plastic bubble mailers — commonly used by online retailers — are not accepted in curbside recycling bins, but they can be recycled. The Department of the Environment recommends dropping them off at special collection bins, usually found at grocery or big box stores.

However, some common items can't be recycled:

  • Tissue paper

  • Paper plates

  • Plastic utensils

  • Most disposable cups

These should be thrown in the trash, not the recycling bin.

The Department encourages people to double-check local guidelines.  

