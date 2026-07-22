SALISBURY, Md. — Wicomico County has reached another milestone in its long-term dredge management strategy, completing Phase II of its dredge material recovery and relocation program on time and within budget, according to the Wicomico County Department of Public Works.
The project is designed to support the continued maintenance and economic viability of the Port of Salisbury while advancing the county's long-term plans for responsible dredge management and future beneficial reuse projects.
The completion of Phase II follows the successful conclusion of Phase I in November 2025, when more than 100,000 cubic yards of stored dredge material were recovered and relocated from the Sharp's Point Dredge Management Facility.
After prescribed burns and enhanced aerial survey work in the spring of 2026 created a clearer path for future maintenance dredging, the Department of Public Works launched Phase II on an accelerated schedule.
This week, the county says crews completed the recovery and relocation of an additional 110,000 cubic yards of dredge material to county-owned property adjacent to the Roads Division and Solid Waste campus. The work was completed through coordination with the county's contractor, neighboring municipalities, and state and federal regulatory agencies.
"This is another example of Wicomico County taking a proactive approach to infrastructure and long-term planning," County Executive Julie Giordano said. "Our Department of Public Works has demonstrated exceptional leadership and collaboration to ensure this project was completed efficiently and responsibly. By preparing the Sharp's Point Dredge Management Facility for future dredging operations, we are protecting a critical economic asset while positioning our County for future opportunities."
Adam Corry, deputy director of Public Works, said the project prepares the facility for upcoming federal maintenance dredging while supporting future reuse efforts.
"The completion of Phase II marks a significant achievement for Wicomico County's long-term dredge management strategy," Corry said. "This project required extensive planning, coordination, and collaboration with our contractor, neighboring municipalities, and regulatory agencies. By completing this work on time and within budget, we have successfully prepared the Sharp's Point Dredge Management Facility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' upcoming maintenance dredging while also strategically positioning dredge material for future beneficial reuse projects. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the County's commitment to thoughtful infrastructure planning."
According to the county, the completion of Phase II creates more than 370,000 cubic yards of available capacity at the Sharp's Point Dredge Management Facility. That capacity is intended to ensure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has the space needed to complete scheduled maintenance dredging this season.
County leaders said relocating the dredge material closer to future beneficial reuse sites is also expected to reduce transportation costs and improve logistics for future environmental and infrastructure projects.