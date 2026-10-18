WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County is seeking public feedback on its draft 2027 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, which outlines priorities for recreation opportunities, open space and land conservation.
The county updates the plan every five years to assess recreation trends, address challenges and set goals for meeting residents’ needs. according to .
The draft says Wicomico County has 114 recreation sites spanning approximately 35,124 acres across county, municipal, state and federal lands, as well as Board of Education properties.
The executive plan also highlights challenges facing the county’s parks system, including maintaining aging facilities while adding amenities to meet growing demand. Participation in public recreation has continued to rise since the previous plan was adopted in 2022, according to the draft.
Public comment is open through Friday, Nov. 13.
Residents can review the draft plan, including its chapters, maps and appendices, through the county’s website.