BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Bethany Beach is calling all photographers to showcase their best sunny memories for its annual photo contest. The town says this year’s theme, “Fun and the Sun,” invites locals and visitors to share photos that capture their favorite moments, sunsets, sunrises or anything that brings a smile and embodies the spirit of Bethany Beach.
The contest officially opens on Dec. 30 and runs through Jan. 24. Participants can submit photos to win an exclusive prize: a 2025 VIP parking pass for Bethany Beach.
Bethany Beach Events and Entertainment say full contest details and rules will be available on the town website. Whether it’s a breathtaking sunrise over the ocean or a candid shot of a joyful moment on the boardwalk, this is the opportunity to share the love of Bethany Beach with the community.