Bethany Beach photo contest

Bethany Beach opens its annual photo contest for a chance to be featured in its upcoming calendar. 

 Alyssa Baker

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Bethany Beach is calling all photographers to showcase their best sunny memories for its annual photo contest. The town says this year’s theme, “Fun and the Sun,” invites locals and visitors to share photos that capture their favorite moments, sunsets, sunrises or anything that brings a smile and embodies the spirit of Bethany Beach.

The contest officially opens on Dec. 30 and runs through Jan. 24. Participants can submit photos to win an exclusive prize: a 2025 VIP parking pass for Bethany Beach.

Bethany Beach Events and Entertainment say full contest details and rules will be available on the town website. Whether it’s a breathtaking sunrise over the ocean or a candid shot of a joyful moment on the boardwalk, this is the opportunity to share the love of Bethany Beach with the community.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you