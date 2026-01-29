DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative is asking people who live in the area to conserve electricity Friday morning during a Winter Beat the Peak alert triggered by arctic temperatures.
The alert is active from 6 to 8 a.m. on Friday, when demand on the power grid is expected to spike due to increased heating use, said the Delaware Electric Cooperative.
The Beat the Peak program is designed to help lower energy use during times when electricity is most expensive to produce or purchase. Delaware Electric Cooperative says reducing usage during these peak times helps maintain "affordable rates" for members and eases stress on the power grid.
The utility recommends taking simple steps to reduce demand, including:
Lowering your thermostat a few degrees
Delaying the use of major appliances like dishwashers and clothes dryers
Turning off lights or electronics that are not in use
Because Delaware Electric Cooperative is not-for-profit, the savings from programs like Beat the Peak are passed directly to members through more stable and affordable electric rates.