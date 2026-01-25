A winter storm moved through Ocean City early Sunday, bringing snow, rain and rough surf as crews worked to keep roads clear.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A winter storm moved through Ocean City early Sunday, bringing snow, rain and rough surf as crews worked to keep roads clear.

Snow plows were out throughout the day clearing main roads and backstreets, leaving piles of snow along curbs and road edges. While many roads were passable, drivers continued to use caution as conditions remained slick.

Raymond Semega, who was driving in town during the storm, said he was taking extra care behind the wheel. “Just be slow and careful,” Semega said.

Semega said he drives to the Ocean City Inlet every day to watch the waves, a popular sight during storms.

Although many roads in town were clear, Semega said people should remain cautious as temperatures drop.. “If it gets colder, these will freeze. These roads will be very dangerous,” he said.

Ocean City officials urged people to stay off the roads during the storm and avoid travel if possible due to changing and potentially hazardous conditions.

Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

