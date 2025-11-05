MILTON, Del. - A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody on Oct. 30 after refusing to comply to Milton police officers following a traffic stop.
At approximately 9 p.m., a Milton police officer witnessed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal at the intersection of Union Street and Federal Street, leading to a traffic stop.
According to the Milton Police Department, the passenger of the vehicle, Joanna Peterman became agitated and was yelling and screaming at officers.
After continuing to be disorderly, she was taken into custody and was transported to the Milton Police Department where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
Peterman was released on $1,100 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.