First responders outside of a home on Broadkill Beach.

Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Saturday afternoon on Broadkill Beach.

This is a developing story and has been updated with new information concerning the woman's identity.

MILTON, Del. - A woman whose body was found Saturday, September 19, on Broadkill Beach has been identified as 61-year-old Christine Back of Villas, New Jersey, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers say Back had been reported missing to police in New Jersey before her death.

Police have not released details about the cause of death but said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Back's body was discovered in the area of the 2500 block of South Bay Shore Drive, police said.

Troopers responded to the scene, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

Reporter

Victoria Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the CoastTV news team in July 2026. Her areas of interest span race, community, and criminal justice. She graduated from American University in the spring of 2026.

Recommended for you