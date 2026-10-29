This is a developing story and has been updated with new information concerning the woman's identity.
MILTON, Del. - A woman whose body was found Saturday, September 19, on Broadkill Beach has been identified as 61-year-old Christine Back of Villas, New Jersey, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers say Back had been reported missing to police in New Jersey before her death.
Police have not released details about the cause of death but said it does not appear to be suspicious.
Back's body was discovered in the area of the 2500 block of South Bay Shore Drive, police said.
Troopers responded to the scene, and the investigation remains in its early stages.