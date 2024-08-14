BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A 66-year-old woman from Bethany Beach is facing multiple charges for aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct after police say she intentionally drove toward pedestrians.
According to Bethany Beach Police, police arrested Lisa Bilder on Monday, Aug. 12. During the investigation, police say Bilder was operating her car in a reckless, threatening and intentional manner towards pedestrians on her street.
Police say multiple pedestrians reported that Bilder was racing at high speeds, swerving towards their direction, causing fear and panic.
According to police, Bilder was arraigned by the Justice of Peace Court #2, where she was issued an unsecured bond and a no unlawful contact order with neighbors and members of her development.