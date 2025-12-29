Woman saved from Pocomoke house fire; another woman arrested for arson

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — A woman trapped inside a burning home in Pocomoke City was rescued by first responders Friday afternoon, and another woman is now in jail after admitting to setting the fire, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 28 after a woman called 911 saying her house was on fire and she was trapped on the second floor.
According to the Fire Marshal's office, a Pocomoke City police officer, an EMS clinician and a volunteer firefighter arrived on the scene within minutes. According to the fire marshal’s office, they forced their way into the burning home and rescued the trapped woman without using any safety equipment and before fire trucks arrived.
Firefighters with the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company arrived shortly after and quickly brought the fire under control.
The woman who was rescued sustained serious injuries and was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment.
Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally. Police say Margaret Jane Benchama admitted to setting the fire on purpose. Her relationship to the victim has not been released.
Deputy fire marshals arrested Benchama on charges of first-degree arson and second-degree arson. She was taken to Worcester County Jail and is being held without bond.
The name of the woman who was hurt has not been released.