REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After one woman lost the ability to walk, she set out to not only walk again, but run.
The annual Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon is an event that brought in people from all over with something to prove to themselves. The marathon began at 7 a.m. at the bandstand on Rehoboth Avenue. The finish line was at 301 Rehoboth Avenue.
For one woman, she wanted to prove that a health scare couldn't stop her from crossing the finish line. Cheers could be heard from those supporting people running and walking to the finish line. For Lauren Treacy, finishing this marathon was more than meeting a goal, it's achieving a dream.
"I'm just so happy to be where I am."
Four years ago, a vertebral artery dissection caused a blood clot in Treacy's brain, causing her to have a stroke and lose her ability to walk.
Enrolled in college at the time, she says everyone questioned why she wanted to continue school and sports with the idea she should be grateful with the recovery she's made so far. However, that only motivated her to hit every goal from a hospital bed.
"I started zoom from my hospital room, zoom classes, and I rushed a sorority from my hospital room," Treacy shared.
Over a month and a half of therapy led this 22-year-old college graduate to now running the annual Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon. After an eye opening experience, Treacy has a new outlook on life.
"It kind of made me realize that if there is something I want to do and I see it as like, there's no other option, you can make it happen," said Treacy.
Another marathon is in her future plans, among other things and her mission right now is to keep moving forward.
"Looking at my time, I'd love to do the Boston Marathon and qualify for that."
While she wasn't the first runner to cross the finish line, her prize is greater than any medal, a new lease on life.
Lauren Treacy shared with CoastTV that she's putting one foot in front of the other to tackle a new challenge, post grad life. She is currently a hostess at a brewery and will begin a new job with a consulting firm in February.