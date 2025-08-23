SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College is expanding its STEM offerings this fall with two new associate degree programs in fields: data science and mechatronics engineering.
The college’s new transfer-focused associate of science degree in STEM with a data science concentration, prepares students for careers such as data analyst, business intelligence analyst, database administrator and machine learning engineer, said the school. The program covers core topics in data science, computer science, mathematics and statistics. Students will also gain hands-on experience using data science tools and technology to model and solve real-world problems.
“In the state of Maryland, data scientists are projected to be in the top 10 of growing occupations with educational value. Our associates degree provides a path for transfer students to Maryland institutions, including Salisbury University.” said Dr. Stacey J. Hall, dean of STEM.
For those aiming to enter the workforce immediately, Wor-Wic is also offering a new associate of applied science degree in STEM technology with a concentration in mechatronics engineering. According to Wor-Wic, the program equips students with skills in electronics, computing and engineering design. Graduates will be able to program and troubleshoot machines and robots for use in automated and manufacturing environments.
“We have worked with industry partners in the development of this program to ensure our graduates are prepared to work side-by-side with engineers and field technicians to build, test and install mechatronics systems in an increasingly automated workplace.” said Joe Roche, applied technologies department head and associate professor of trades.