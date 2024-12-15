SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College has received a $5.7 million grant through the U.S. Department of Education's Disability Innovation Fund program, marking the largest grant in the college's history. It is the only community college in the nation awarded funding, which will support pathways for youth with disabilities from high school to higher education and careers, according to the school.
The grant will create new staffing roles, expand outreach to high schools, and provide academic and technology support. It will also offer training for educators and law enforcement, focusing on reducing the involvement of youth with disabilities in the justice system.
The school says 100 percent of the program’s costs will be federally funded. The college has begun hiring for new roles, starting with a program director, and is identifying community partners for an advisory board.
Wor-Wic was chosen from over 200 applications and was the only community college among the 27 recipients nationwide.