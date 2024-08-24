SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College is set to hold its Community Arts Showcase of Excellence on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the college's campus.
The event will highlight the talents of renowned local artists, musicians, poets and performers. Among the featured participants are nationally acclaimed writer and illustrator Bryan Collier, a Pocomoke City native and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient; Berlin painter Patrick Henry; Eastern Shore serigraph artist Erick Sahler; world-champion decoy maker and Maryland master carver Rich Smoker; manga artist Diontraye Bratten; the Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre; the Heart & Sole step team; and the Salisbury Children’s Choir, among others.
"This is a celebration of our Eastern Shore community and all of its richness. It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience so many varied expressions of art in one setting," said Dr. Tiffany Kotra-Loos, clinical coordinator and associate professor in the Physical Therapist Assistant program, and one of the event's organizers.
The showcase is free and open to the public, with no registration required. The event is part of the celebrations honoring the inauguration of Deborah Casey, Ph.D., as the new president of Wor-Wic Community College. The Community Arts Showcase of Excellence is supported in part by a grant from the Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council, awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.