SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College will hold an information night for people interested in exploring career, transfer and degree opportunities in the computer field. The event is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. in Room 200 of the Maner Technology Center on campus at the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road.

The session will provide an overview of Wor-Wic’s computer studies programs, including associate degree options in cybersecurity, game development, information systems, computer and network support technology and full stack web development. Certificate programs in computer information security, desktop support technician, front-end web development and full stack web development will also be highlighted.

Instructors from the technology department will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the programs, as well as the variety of career paths available in the computer field. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the skills and education needed to pursue roles in this growing industry.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

