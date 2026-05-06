WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The National Junior College Athletic Association has expanded its membership, welcoming three new schools, including Wor-Wic Community College.
Starting in 2027-2028, Wor-Wic Community College leaders say the school will begin to offer men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country at the Division II level.
The school says the newly approved sports teams will compete in NJCAA 20, the same region as nearby colleges such as Chesapeake College.
“This is a transformative moment for Wor-Wic and the communities we serve,” says Deborah Casey, Ph.D., president of the college. “By introducing athletics, we are not only enhancing the student experience, but also strengthening regional pathways, connecting education, discipline, teamwork, and ultimately, workforce and transfer success.”
This addition was approved during April's 2026 NJCAA convention in Kansas City, where the NJCAA Board of Regents approved the recommendation.