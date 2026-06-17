SALISBURY, Md. — Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University have launched a new program designed to create smoother transfer pathways for students seeking bachelor’s degrees.
Wor-Wic President Deborah Casey and Salisbury University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre signed a memorandum of understanding creating the “Wor-Wic to SU” initiative.
According to Salisbury University, the program will begin this fall and help students transfer from Wor-Wic to Salisbury University in more than 20 academic areas after completing their associate degrees.
“For decades, students have begun their academic journeys at Wor-Wic Community College before continuing at Salisbury University, making transfer students an important and valued part of our campus community,” Lepre said in the release.
Lepre said the partnership is intended to help students transfer credits, remain on track toward graduation and reach their educational goals.
Casey said students who complete their associate degrees and transfer to Salisbury University as juniors will have greater access to academic and career opportunities.
“This partnership between our sister institutions reinforces our shared commitment to student achievement and helps build the skilled workforce our region needs to thrive,” Casey said in the release.
The partnership is part of the Maryland Transfer Intensive, a multiyear initiative of the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The initiative is designed to improve transfer outcomes for community college students.
According to information included in the release, 55% of Maryland community college students are enrolled in transfer programs, but 23% transfer to a Maryland four-year institution within six years.
Allen Koehler, Salisbury University’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said the initiative is intended to provide an affordable path for community college students and graduates to earn bachelor’s degrees at Maryland universities.
“Our goal at SU is to make sure Wor-Wic students can do that without leaving the area they call home,” Koehler said in the release.
Koehler said students who transfer to Salisbury University with associate degrees earn higher grade-point averages and graduate at higher rates.
Under the agreement, the schools will maintain their current engineering articulation agreements. New or continuing agreements will cover computer science, mathematics, biology, chemistry, business, psychology, interdisciplinary studies and secondary education programs in chemistry, mathematics, biology, earth science, physics and history.
Officials said potential future additions include forensic science, data science, criminal justice, nursing, early childhood education and secondary education programs in English, Spanish and French.
Salisbury University said the partnership also could benefit local and regional employers seeking to attract and retain workers.
The release cited the Community College Research Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College and the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center as reporting that 88% of community college students remain in their states after graduation.