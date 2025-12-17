SNOW HILL, Md. - Jackie Cutlip has been appointed to the Worcester County Board of Education to serve the remainder of a four-year term through November 2026, following the resignation of Katie Addis.
The Worcester County Commissioners made the appointment on Dec. 17, selecting Cutlip to represent District Six, the county’s Northern District. The commissioners noted that several strong candidates applied, but unanimously agreed Cutlip was the right choice.
Cutlip, a mother of three Worcester County Public Schools students, including one graduate, has been an active volunteer in the school system for more than 13 years. She has served as a PTA president and as a member of the School Improvement Advisory Committee at both Showell Elementary and Berlin Intermediate schools. She was also part of the School Safety Committee and twice selected for Superintendent Selection Committees.
“I chose to volunteer for the opportunity to fill the vacant Board of Education seat because I believe it is important to ensure that strong, thoughtful efforts to support and improve Worcester County Public Schools continue without interruption,” Cutlip said. “As a mother of three WCPS students—two currently enrolled and one recent graduate—I have been actively involved in our school system for more than 13 years in a variety of roles. Supporting student safety, transparency, and strong school communities has long been important to me, and stepping forward for this role felt like the right decision at this time.”
She currently volunteers as a field hockey coach with Worcester County Recreation & Parks and has co-owned Bayside Boat Rentals in Ocean City with her husband since 1999, said commissioners.
“We appreciate her willingness to serve our students, staff, and community," Worcester County Superintendent of Schools Annette Wallace said. "I look forward to working collaboratively with her as we continue to advance the work of public education in Worcester County.”
The seven-member Board of Education serves staggered four-year terms, with each member elected by district. Vacancies occurring between elections are filled by commissioner appointment.