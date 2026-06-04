WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Commissioners have approved a $300.2 million Fiscal Year 2027 operating budget that keeps property and income tax rates unchanged while increasing education funding and employee compensation.
The budget, approved June 2, totals $300,172,146 and represents an increase of $18.7 million, or 7 percent, compared with the current fiscal year.
"This budget provides meaningful salary increases for our valued employees and makes substantial investments across all departments, while still maintaining a fiscally conservative approach," Worcester County Commissioner President Ted Elder said. "It includes a historic funding increase for the Board of Education and ensures that law enforcement has the resources to address public safety needs."
Education funding accounts for one of the largest increases in the spending plan. According to the budget, the Worcester County Board of Education will receive an additional $8.9 million in direct funding, along with increased support for other post-employment benefits and private pre-kindergarten programs.
County officials said total school-related funding, including debt service tied to construction projects, will reach approximately $142 million in FY27, an increase of $10.9 million from the current fiscal year.
The funding is expected to support salary step increases and a $4,000 cost-of-living adjustment for school employees, while helping to address higher health insurance, pension, and payroll-related costs.
Under the spending plan, the county will maintain its property tax rate at 81.5 cents per $100 of assessed value and keep the local income tax rate at 2.25 percent.
County leaders said Worcester County continues to have the lowest local income tax rate in Maryland and the state's third-lowest real property tax rate.
The budget reflects growth in local revenues, including an additional $15.7 million in property tax collections. Other local tax revenues are expected to rise by about $1 million, including increases in room tax and transfer tax collections.
County employees eligible for salary step increases will receive them under the new budget, along with a $4,000 cost-of-living adjustment.
The document shows that public safety funding also increased significantly. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office budget will rise by $2.8 million, including a one-grade pay increase for sworn officers. Combined with the cost-of-living adjustment, the starting salary for sworn deputies is expected to reach $70,221 in FY27.
The budget also includes funding for continuing education and replacement equipment, including sheriff's office cars and other resources.
"This fiscal year represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to recruit, retain, and support the dedicated men and women of our Worcester County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Matt Crisafulli.
Additional public safety funding includes $3.3 million in grants for county fire companies and $10.8 million in ambulance grants. The ambulance funding includes supplemental assistance for 10 emergency medical services companies to help cover call volumes and staffing costs.
Municipal governments will also receive increased support. Grants to towns rose by $2 million, including unrestricted funding increases for Ocean City, Berlin, Snow Hill and Pocomoke City.
The approved budget transfers $2.4 million to maintain the county's 15 percent reserve fund and another $2.9 million to support future capital expenses related to the Buckingham Elementary School replacement project.
Budget discussions began earlier this year after county departments and agencies submitted funding requests totaling roughly $302 million. Commissioners said updated property tax estimates and the addition of a motor fuel tax rebate as a revenue source helped balance the final budget.