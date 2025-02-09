BERLIN, Md. — The Worcester County Arts Council is showcasing the creative talents of local high school students with a special exhibit and competition throughout February. The annual event highlights the importance of arts education while awarding $2,000 in cash prizes to student artists.
Esteemed artist and educator Lisa Marie Penn will judge this year’s entries. In addition to juried awards, visitors will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” award from Feb. 4 through Feb. 13.
An awards ceremony and reception will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with winners announced at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Worcester County Arts Council Gallery, located at 6 Jefferson Street in Berlin.
The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2025, during gallery hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.