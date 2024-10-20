Worcester County Arts Council

According to the council, all submitted work must be original, completed within the last three years and must adhere to the competition's size requirements. (Worcester County Arts Council)

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is calling for entries for its juried art competition and exhibit, 'Small Treasures,' to be featured at the Arts Council Gallery at 6 Jefferson Street during November and December. 

According to the council, all submitted work must be original, completed within the last three years and must adhere to the competition's size requirements:

  • 2D entries cannot exceed 11 inches in any direction (including frames)
  • 3D pieces are limited to 7 inches in any direction.

Artists must deliver their work between Oct. 29 and 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to be eligible. Judging will take place and monetary prizes will be awarded at a public reception on Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you