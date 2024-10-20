BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is calling for entries for its juried art competition and exhibit, 'Small Treasures,' to be featured at the Arts Council Gallery at 6 Jefferson Street during November and December.
According to the council, all submitted work must be original, completed within the last three years and must adhere to the competition's size requirements:
- 2D entries cannot exceed 11 inches in any direction (including frames)
- 3D pieces are limited to 7 inches in any direction.
Artists must deliver their work between Oct. 29 and 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to be eligible. Judging will take place and monetary prizes will be awarded at a public reception on Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.