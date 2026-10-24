WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is accepting entries for its “Small Treasures” juried art exhibition, which will be on display in November and December at the WCAC Gallery in Berlin.
The competition is open to professional and amateur artists working in all media. Artwork must be original and completed within the past three years, says the council. Adding that two-dimensional pieces, including framing, cannot exceed 12 inches in any direction, while three-dimensional works must be no larger than 7 inches in any direction.
According to the council, artists must deliver entries to the gallery Oct. 27-29 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and local muralist Brandon Bell will judge the competition, as well as selecting three monetary award winners and three honorable mentions.
The WCAC says that award recipients will be announced during a public opening reception Friday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. at the gallery.