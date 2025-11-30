Worcester County earns multiple state honors at Maryland Tourism Awards

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County is celebrating a standout year after earning several top honors at the Maryland Tourism Commission awards, recognizing the region’s creativity, collaboration and commitment to elevating Maryland’s travel industry.
“We’re honored to be recognized across so many categories, and it speaks volumes about the dedication of our staff, partners and community,” said Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of tourism and business development. “These awards inspire us to keep pushing boundaries, supporting our local industry and telling the stories that make Maryland’s Coast unforgettable.”
The county’s winners included Beach to Bay Heritage Area, which won Best Product or Event in the medium category for its “History, Heritage & Homelands of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore” program.
Ocean City’s Department of Tourism claimed two major awards: Best Product or Event in the large category for Boardwalk Rock and Best Media and Public Relations Campaign for its “Catch a Ride” initiative.
D3 was named Small Business of the Year. The Cooperative Partnership Award went to a coalition including Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Visit Baltimore, Visit Howard County, Visit Montgomery, Ocean City’s Department of Tourism and Experience Prince George’s for their “Meet in Maryland” campaign.
Renee Seiden of Harrison Group Hotels & Restaurants was named the Audrey Davenport Hospitality Person of the Year, while Michele Burke of Maryland’s Coast earned the Tourism Ambassador of the Year honor.