SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is requesting community proposals for chronic disease prevention and nutrition projects after receiving state funding.
The Worcester County Health Department received funding from the Maryland Department of Health to implement projects addressing chronic disease prevention, nutrition and the built environment. Community partners can apply for funding for either an ADA compliant community garden or an eating smart and being active program in Worcester County.
The ADA compliant community garden consists of cultivating, harvesting and maintaining a community garden in Worcester County, providing produce from the garden to the community and ensuring the garden is ADA compliant by including 1-2 raised garden beds. Organizations are able to request up to $2,500 and a total of $5,000 is available for this project.
To be eligible for funding for the eating smart and being active program, the county said the organization must serve Worcester County locals or employees, have a large meeting room available for weekly sessions, be willing to promote and recruit people for the program and host the weekly sessions in collaboration with the Health Department. Funded organizations will also be responsible for developing healthy food related policies and linking locals to community gardens, food pantries or other healthy food resources. Organizations will be able to request up to $5,000 for this project.
The county said all grant awards will depend on the quality of proposals received and number of requests. A virtual pre-proposal orientation meeting on Google Meet is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. RSVP is required in advance.
Applications are due to the Worcester County Health Department Prevention Services Unit by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2026. Digital application packets can be found at worcesterhealth.org. All awards will be made after Dec. 1, 2026.