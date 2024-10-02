SNOW HILL, Md. – In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene generous people from all over the country are looking for ways to help. In Maryland the Worcester County Government is accepting donations that will ultimately be distributed to residents of McDowell County, North Carolina. The drive, running through Friday, Oct. 4, is collecting over-the-counter medical supplies, snack food items, and other essentials.
Items of need:
Medical Supplies: First aid kits, Tylenol, Benadryl, Motrin, gloves, and bug spray.
Food: Juice boxes, sports drinks, variety packs containing individually packaged, single-serving snacks, protein bars, healthy snacks for diabetics, premade variety protein shake packs like Ensure.
Additional needs: Wipes and dippers for all ages and sizes. Pet food.
Worcester County Human Resources Specialist Kelly Brinkley says "Because large volunteer organizations are providing meals and bulk water, our focus is on smaller unmet needs." Brinkley would go on to add "Our particular focus is on children's snack food donations, from toddlers through teens."
All donations collected through Worcester County Government will be brought to Eastern Shore Lanes in Pocomoke this Saturday at 8 a.m. for transport to the McDowell County Office of Emergency Management.
Donations can be dropped off at the Worcester County Government Center, Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, and branch libraries in Berlin, Ocean Pines, and Snow Hill.
For residents of Sussex County in Delaware we have alternative donation sights for Hurricane Helene victims listed here.