SNOW HILL, Md. — Worcester County’s satellite government offices at Isle of Wight will close for renovations starting Wednesday, Nov. 19, and remain closed through spring 2026, according to county leaders.
The offices, located at Maryland Route 90 and St. Martins Neck Road, house services from the Treasurer’s Office and Health Department. Those services will be temporarily relocated during the renovation period.
To assist people in northern Worcester County, a payment drop box will be installed in front of the Ocean Pines Library. County staff say the drop box will be regularly monitored, with all payments processed at the Treasurer’s Office in Snow Hill. Locals can also continue to use the main office in Snow Hill or submit payments online at www.co.worcester.md.us/departments/treasurers-office.
Environmental Health services provided by the Worcester County Health Department will move to the Ocean City Health Center at 4 Caroline Street, beginning Nov. 18.
All Environmental Health services will pause on Nov. 19 for the move, with the exception of emergency responses. Services are expected to resume at the new Ocean City location on Nov. 20. Anyone with questions is asked to call Environmental Health at 410-352-3234.