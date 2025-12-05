Worcester County Officials explain appeal process for high water bills.

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — Water bills across Worcester County have increased this past quarter, leaving many homeowners and business owners surprised by higher-than-usual charges.
Therese Tyndall said she was stunned when she opened her latest statement. “377.02,” she said, noting her bill was about $100 more than she normally pays.
For others, the increase has been even larger. “My brother in law said that his went up to $500, which was probably a $200 increase for him,” Tyndall said.
During a Worcester County Commissioners meeting this week, the Worcester County chief administrative officer reviewed the proposed fiscal year 2026 water and sewer rates with the County Council. The county said its water and wastewater systems have faced years of underfunded maintenance, leading to necessary repairs and replacements, a factor officials say is contributing to the recent rise in bills.
“This is the highest water bill I have ever received,” Tyndall said.
County officials say residents who believe their bill is tied to a leak can request an appeal. The process begins by calling Public Works or the Treasurer’s Office, which will send staff to check for a leak. If one is found, homeowners must provide documentation, and the administration will review whether an adjustment can be made.
Tyndall said residents should pursue that option if their bill jumped unexpectedly.
As some residents consider filing appeals, others are simply hoping next quarter’s bill will not drain as much from their wallets.